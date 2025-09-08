Cabrera looked to be in danger of missing the rest of the season after he was placed on the injured list Sept. 1 due to a right elbow sprain, but his ability to resume throwing a week later leaves the door open for him to pitch again in 2025. Because he hasn't been shelved for a prolonged period, Cabrera should have sufficient time to get stretched back out for a starting role, provided he experiences no hiccups during the buildup process. Prior to being shut down last week, Cabrera had submitted a 3.50 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 52:14 K:BB In 46.1 innings over his eight starts since the All-Star break.