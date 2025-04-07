Edward Cabrera Injury: Strikes out six in rehab start
Cabrera (finger) covered four innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on six hits and no walks while striking out six in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Jacksonville.
Cabrera built up to 53 pitches in his second rehab outing with Jacksonville. Though Cabrera has long been plagued by control problems, he hasn't issued a walk in either of his rehab starts, which have covered seven innings. Cabrera is eligible to come off the 15-day injured list this week, but the Marlins may want to see him get stretched out a little bit more in one final rehab outing before adding him back to the big-league rotation.
