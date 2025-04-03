Fantasy Baseball
Edward Cabrera headshot

Edward Cabrera Injury: Works three frames in rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Cabrera (finger) struck out four batters and allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks across three innings Tuesday in a rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville.

Cabrera served up a solo home run in the second inning but was otherwise sharp over his three frames while spotting 27 of his 46 pitches for strikes. He'll likely get stretched out over one or two more rehab starts before returning from the 15-day injured list around mid-April.

Edward Cabrera
Miami Marlins
