Edward Cabrera News: Activated ahead of Friday's start
The Cubs activated Cabrera (finger) from the 15-day injured list Friday.
Cabrera will start Friday's game against the Giants after missing the past two weeks with a blister on his right middle finger. The right-hander did not make a rehab start, so he could be relatively limited from a pitch count perspective versus the Giants. Cabrera holds a 4.00 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 47:20 K:BB across 54 innings in his first season with the Cubs.
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