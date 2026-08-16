Edward Cabrera News: Activated ahead of start

The Cubs reinstated Cabrera (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday versus the Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Chicago optioned right-hander Javier Assad to Triple-A in a corresponding move. Cabrera will be making his first appearance since June 23 after recovering from a left hamstring strain, and the right-hander was sharp during a three-start rehab assignment, firing five no-hit innings for Double-A Knoxville on Tuesday. He built up to 64 pitches in that outing and will likely have a light workload restriction in place Sunday.