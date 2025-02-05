Edward Cabrera News: Drawing raves from new skipper

New Marlins manager Clayton McCullough believes Cabrera can take a big step forward this season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 26-year-old has never been lacking in raw arm talent and has struck out 225 batters in 196 innings over the last two seasons, but Cabrera's shaky control and command have been the main thing holding him back so far during his big-league career, along with an inability to stay healthy. Despite McCullough's enthusiasm, it's hard to get too excited about Cabrera as a fantasy asset given his 4.95 ERA, 4.68 FIP and 1.40 HR/9 in 2024, but the Marlins are in dire need of quality innings and the right-hander is locked into a rotation spot as long as he can avoid another trip to the IL.