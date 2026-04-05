Edward Cabrera News: Extends scoreless streak Sunday
Cabrera took a no-decision Sunday against the Guardians, allowing no runs on one hit and five walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out four.
While Cabrera did dominate the Guardians in terms of keeping them out of the hit column, he did struggle to find the plate Sunday. The lack of control prevented him from working deeper into the outing, as the right-hander threw only 51 of his 97 pitches for strikes. It was the ninth time in his career that he lent at least five free passes, but Cabrera has managed to fire 11.2 scoreless innings so far in 2026 ahead of his next scheduled start against Pittsburgh.
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