Edward Cabrera News: Fans six in no-decision

Cabrera allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against San Francisco on Wednesday.

Cabrera served up a solo homer to the first batter he faced, but he was relatively good after that, yielding just one more run over the remainder of his outing. The right-hander tossed 54 of 90 pitches for strikes and notched a healthy six punchouts -- breaking a streak of four straight outings with exactly five strikeouts -- but didn't get enough run support while he was in the game to get the win. Cabrera hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in any of his past six starts, and he's posted a 1.80 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 36:15 K:BB over 30 frames during that stretch.