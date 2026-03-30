Edward Cabrera News: Fires six scoreless in 2026 debut
Cabrera (1-0) earned the win Monday against the Angels, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out five across six scoreless innings.
Cabrera dazzled in his regular-season debut with the Cubs after he was acquired from the Marlins over the offseason. The right-hander generated 15 whiffs on 80 pitches and averaged 96.4 mph with his fastball. Not a single batter reached scoring position against Cabrera on Monday. His next start is scheduled for Sunday in Cleveland.
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