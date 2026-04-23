Edward Cabrera headshot

Edward Cabrera News: Goes seven innings vs. Phillies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Cabrera didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Phillies, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits and no walks. He struck out five.

Philadelphia's three-run seventh inning put a damper on what was otherwise an excellent start from Cabrera. The right-hander didn't walk a batter for the first time in a start this season while matching a season high with five strikeouts. Cabrera's ERA now sits at 2.73 with a 1.18 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB across five outings (29.2 innings). He's currently scheduled to face the Padres on the road his next time out.

Edward Cabrera
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edward Cabrera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edward Cabrera See More
Collette Calls: Brace Yourselves, Damage is Coming
MLB
Collette Calls: Brace Yourselves, Damage is Coming
Author Image
Jason Collette
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 17
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
15 days ago