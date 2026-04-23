Edward Cabrera News: Goes seven innings vs. Phillies
Cabrera didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Phillies, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits and no walks. He struck out five.
Philadelphia's three-run seventh inning put a damper on what was otherwise an excellent start from Cabrera. The right-hander didn't walk a batter for the first time in a start this season while matching a season high with five strikeouts. Cabrera's ERA now sits at 2.73 with a 1.18 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB across five outings (29.2 innings). He's currently scheduled to face the Padres on the road his next time out.
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