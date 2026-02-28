Edward Cabrera News: Impresses in spring debut
Cabrera struck out three batters across two scoreless innings in Friday's Cactus League game against the Guardians.
Making his spring training debut for the Cubs after getting traded over to the team in January, Cabrera looked sharp as he didn't allow any baserunners over his two innings of work. The righty can miss plenty of bats, as evidenced by his career 9.97 K/9, but he also has struggled with control at times and has a career 4.50 BB/9. Cabrera did manage a career-best 3.14 BB/9 in 2025 for the Marlins to go along with a 3.53 ERA, which was down from the 4.95 ERA he posted a year earlier. If the 27-year-old righty can continue to limit walks, he could be in store for a strong first season in Chicago.
