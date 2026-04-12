Edward Cabrera News: Limits damage in no-decision
Cabrera came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Pirates, giving up three runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.
Things could have been much worse for the right-hander, as Pittsburgh also went 4-for-4 on stolen-base attempts against Cabrera and had runners in scoring position in every frame he was on the mound. He still exited the game after 98 pitches (62 strikes) in line for his first loss of the season, before the Cubs forced extras in the ninth against Dennis Santana. Cabrera will take a 1.62 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB through 16.2 innings into his next outing, which is set to come at home next weekend against the Mets.
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