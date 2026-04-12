Edward Cabrera headshot

Edward Cabrera News: Limits damage in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Cabrera came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Pirates, giving up three runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Things could have been much worse for the right-hander, as Pittsburgh also went 4-for-4 on stolen-base attempts against Cabrera and had runners in scoring position in every frame he was on the mound. He still exited the game after 98 pitches (62 strikes) in line for his first loss of the season, before the Cubs forced extras in the ninth against Dennis Santana. Cabrera will take a 1.62 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB through 16.2 innings into his next outing, which is set to come at home next weekend against the Mets.

Edward Cabrera
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edward Cabrera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edward Cabrera See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
10 days ago