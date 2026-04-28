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Edward Cabrera News: Moves to 3-0

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Cabrera (3-0) earned the win over San Diego on Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over 5.2 innings.

Cabrera nearly notched a quality start, but he was pulled with two outs in the sixth inning, one batter after he gave up a run-scoring single. Nonetheless, the right-hander impressed with a whopping 20 whiffs while setting a season high with seven punchouts. Cabrera has given up exactly three earned runs in four straight starts, and he's completed at least five frames in each of those outings. In his first year with Chicago, Cabrera has proven to be an impactful addition to the rotation, posting a 3.06 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB through 35.1 innings while winning three of his six starts without yet taking a loss.

Edward Cabrera
Chicago Cubs
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