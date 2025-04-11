Edward Cabrera News: No-decision in 2025 debut

Cabrera did not factor into the decision in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Nationals. He allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings.

Cabrera started the season on the 15-day injured list due to a blister on his right middle finger that developed during spring training. He was activated off the IL on Friday and didn't yield a run through the first five innings. He ran into more resistance in the sixth inning and was pulled after giving up a two-run home run to Josh Bell and a walk to Alex Call. Cabrera fell one shy from registering a quality start and tossed 79 pitches (47 strikes) in his 2025 debut while generating 11 whiffs and 14 first-strike calls. The 26-year-old right-hander will look for his first win in his next start, which is slated for next week at home against the Diamondbacks.