Edward Cabrera News: Notches second win

Cabrera (2-0) picked up the win in Thursday's 12-4 rout of the Mets, giving up three runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

With the wind blowing out to left field, it looked like the two teams might be headed for an afternoon fireworks display at Wrigley Field when the Cubs struck for four runs in the bottom of the first and the Mets responded with three in the top of the second. Cabrera didn't allow another baserunner to even get into scoring position until the sixth inning, however, eventually exiting after 91 pitches (57 strikes). The quality start was the second for Cabrera in his first four trips to the mound for Chicago, and he'll take a 2.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB through 22.2 innings into his next outing, which is set to come at home next week against the Phillies.