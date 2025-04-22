Fantasy Baseball
Edward Cabrera News: Records seven strikeouts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Cabrera did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's win over the Reds. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over five-plus innings while striking out seven.

Cabrera coughed up a solo homer to Noelvi Marte in the third inning and an RBI double to TJ Friedl in the fifth. The Reds plated another run in the sixth after Cabrera allowed a hit and a walk before being removed. He has not completed six innings in any of his three outings this season, resulting in a 6.14 ERA with an 18:8 K:BB through 14.2 frames. Cabrera is in line for a tough road matchup against the Dodgers next week.

Edward Cabrera
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
