Edward Cabrera headshot

Edward Cabrera News: Shaky command to begin spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Cabrera gave up three runs on four hits in just one inning during Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

While the right-hander didn't walk anyone and tossed 15 of 21 pitches for strikes, he failed to record a strikeout and uncorked a wild pitch. Cabrera also had trouble hitting his spots, leaving too many pitches over the heart of the plate. The Marlins are counting on Cabrera to take a step forward in 2025 and become a reliable rotation arm, but over parts of four big-league seasons he's never finished with a walk rate below 11.3 percent, and without better control and command his impressive raw stuff isn't going to translate into consistent results.

Edward Cabrera
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
