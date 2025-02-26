Edward Cabrera News: Shaky command to begin spring
Cabrera gave up three runs on four hits in just one inning during Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
While the right-hander didn't walk anyone and tossed 15 of 21 pitches for strikes, he failed to record a strikeout and uncorked a wild pitch. Cabrera also had trouble hitting his spots, leaving too many pitches over the heart of the plate. The Marlins are counting on Cabrera to take a step forward in 2025 and become a reliable rotation arm, but over parts of four big-league seasons he's never finished with a walk rate below 11.3 percent, and without better control and command his impressive raw stuff isn't going to translate into consistent results.
