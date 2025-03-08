Edward Cabrera News: Spring struggles continue

Cabrera got tagged for six runs on four hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 1.2 innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. He struck out two.

Trevor Story took Cabrera deep twice, while Abraham Toro also touched him up for a long ball. The right-hander's ability to generate whiffs keeps earning him chances in the Marlins' rotation -- he's posted a strikeout rate north of 25 percent in the majors in each of the last three seasons -- but Cabrera's control and command within the strike zone remain significant hurdles between him and consistent fantasy production. Through 4.2 innings over three appearances this spring, he's stumbled to a 19.29 ERA with a 3:2 K:BB.