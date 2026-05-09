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Edward Cabrera News: Takes loss Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Cabrera (3-1) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Rangers after allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out six.

This was Cabrera's worst outing of the season, and he's clearly trending in the wrong direction after suffering his first defeat of 2026. It seems his strong start to the campaign, where he tossed 11.2 scoreless frames in his first two outings, is now a distant memory -- he's allowed at least three earned runs in his last six appearances. The five earned runs he gave up in this loss were a season-worst mark. Cabrera, who gave up multiple homers for the third time in his last four starts, now has a 3.88 ERA across 46.1 innings. He's slated to make his next start over the upcoming weekend against the White Sox.

Edward Cabrera
Chicago Cubs
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