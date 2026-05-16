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Edward Cabrera News: Takes no-decision Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 12:09am

Cabrera didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 10-5 victory over the White Sox, giving up three earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two batters in 4.2 innings.

The Cubs' offense gave Cabrera a 4-1 lead to work with heading into the fifth inning, but the right-hander walked the first two batters he faced, both of whom eventually came around to score. He was taken out of the game after issuing his third free pass of the inning to Sam Antonacci, giving Cabrera his first start of the season with less than five innings pitched. Since starting the campaign with 11.2 consecutive shutout innings, the 28-year-old has surrendered at least three earned runs in each of his last seven starts and owns a 5.26 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in that span. His next chance to right the ship is expected to come at home against the Brewers.

Edward Cabrera
Chicago Cubs
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