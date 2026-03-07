Edward Cabrera News: Using fastball more

Cabrera is using his four-seam fastball more in spring training as a complement to his changeup, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera's changeup is his signature pitch, and he throws it often. However, the Cubs are asking the righty to throw his fastball more as a contrast to his off-speed stuff and to make the changeup more effective. Cabrera is throwing the four-seamer 30% of the time so far this spring, which is up from 13% during the 2025 regular season. He has good velocity on the pitch, averaging 96.7 mph last year, so he should be able to find success with the increased usage if his command is locked in. Cabrera was a key offseason trade acquisition for Chicago after posting a 3.53 ERA and 150 strikeouts across 137.2 innings for the Marlins in 2025.