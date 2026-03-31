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Edward Florentino Injury: Out to begin season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Florentino is sidelined with a left ankle injury.

He suffered the injury in February and has resumed baseball activities, but Florentino is expected to be sidelined into April. Once healthy, the 19-year-old Florentino could get assigned to High-A Greensboro after he logged a 143 wRC+ in 54 games at Single-A to close 2025.

Edward Florentino
Pittsburgh Pirates
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