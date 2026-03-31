Edward Florentino Injury: Out to begin season
Florentino is sidelined with a left ankle injury.
He suffered the injury in February and has resumed baseball activities, but Florentino is expected to be sidelined into April. Once healthy, the 19-year-old Florentino could get assigned to High-A Greensboro after he logged a 143 wRC+ in 54 games at Single-A to close 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edward Florentino See More
-
General Minors Article
MLB Prospect Trends ModelYesterday
-
Farm Futures
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects69 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers206 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Updated Top 400 Prospect Rankings Mailbag!215 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Updated Rankings & Mailbag250 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edward Florentino See More