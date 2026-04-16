Edward Florentino Injury: Playing in extended spring games
Florentino (ankle) has progressed to playing in extended spring training games this week, Jose Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Florentino has been sidelined all season with a left ankle injury that dates back to February. The Pirates will see how the top prospect handles extended spring action before determining whether to send him on an official rehab assignment or activate him from the 7-day injured list at High-A Greensboro. Florentino was one of the biggest prospect breakouts in 2025 when he slashed .290/.400/.548 between the Florida Complex League and Single-A Bradenton.
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