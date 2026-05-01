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Edward Florentino News: Bumped to High-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Florentino (ankle) is being promoted to High-A Greensboro, Bucco Bantr reports.

Florentino had technically been on a rehab assignment at Single-A, despite the fact he has never played above that level. The 19-year-old lefty hitter slashed .321/.500/.750 with three home runs, 11 walks and seven strikeouts in nine games at Single-A after returning from an ankle injury.

Edward Florentino
Pittsburgh Pirates
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