Edward Florentino News: Bumped to High-A

Florentino (ankle) is being promoted to High-A Greensboro, Bucco Bantr reports.

Florentino had technically been on a rehab assignment at Single-A, despite the fact he has never played above that level. The 19-year-old lefty hitter slashed .321/.500/.750 with three home runs, 11 walks and seven strikeouts in nine games at Single-A after returning from an ankle injury.