Edward Lantigua Injury: Held back in extended ST
Lantigua is staying back in extended spring training as he rehabs a core muscle injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.
Lantigua likely would have been assigned to Single-A if he were healthy at the end of spring training, but he may now use the beginning of the Florida Complex League season as a rehab assignment before making his full-season debut. He slashed .288/.433/.399 with three home runs and 13 steals in 49 FCL games in 2025.
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