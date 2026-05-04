Edward Lantigua News: Back in action at Single-A

Lantigua (core) has gone 2-for-18 with a double, three stolen bases, four RBI, two runs and a 1:7 BB:K through five games with Single-A St. Lucie since being assigned to the affiliate Tuesday.

The 19-year-old outfielder's season got off to a delayed start while he completed his rehab for a core-muscle injury, but he received clearance to make his full-season debut last week. Lantigua had been a standout performer for the Mets in the rookie-level Florida Complex League last season, posting an .832 OPS while stealing 13 bags and walking (17.7 percent) more often than he struck out (14.9 percent).