Edward Olivares headshot

Edward Olivares News: Cut by Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

The Rays released Olivares on April 11.

Olivares attended spring training with Tampa Bay as a non-roster invitee but ended up beginning the season at Triple-A Durham after failing to win a reserve outfield spot on the Rays' Opening Day roster. The 30-year-old went just 1-for-9 with six strikeouts over three games for Durham prior to being cut loose.

Edward Olivares
 Free Agent
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