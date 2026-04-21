Edward Olivares News: Cut by Tampa Bay
The Rays released Olivares on April 11.
Olivares attended spring training with Tampa Bay as a non-roster invitee but ended up beginning the season at Triple-A Durham after failing to win a reserve outfield spot on the Rays' Opening Day roster. The 30-year-old went just 1-for-9 with six strikeouts over three games for Durham prior to being cut loose.
Edward Olivares
Free Agent
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