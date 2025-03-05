Fantasy Baseball
Edwin Arroyo headshot

Edwin Arroyo News: Cut from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

The Reds reassigned Arroyo to minor-league camp Wednesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 21-year-old Arroyo is coming off a lost 2024 season following surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, so it's no surprise that he's a relatively early cut by the Reds. Arroyo finished the 2023 campaign at Double-A Chattanooga and is likely headed back there to begin this season.

Edwin Arroyo
Cincinnati Reds
