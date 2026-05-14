Edwin Arroyo headshot

Edwin Arroyo News: Getting look at third base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Arroyo has started to get some reps at third base at Triple-A Louisville, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox19.com reports.

Arroyo has always been known as a good fielding prospect, with his primary position still being second base. But the bat has been slow to come around, especially in terms of his power after a shoulder injury wiped out his 2024 campaign. So far at Triple-A he's enjoyed his best year at the plate, hitting .342/.408/.590 with eight homers in 189 plate appearances. Arroyo turns 23 in August, so it's not too late for him to make a major league impact someday.

Edwin Arroyo
Cincinnati Reds
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