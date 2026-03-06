Edwin Arroyo headshot

Edwin Arroyo News: Heads to minors camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

The Reds optioned Arroyo to minor-league camp Friday.

Arroyo netted a spot on the Reds' 40-man roster this offseason, but he wasn't under real consideration to crack the Opening Day roster. The 22-year-old will get his first taste of Triple-A Louisville this season.

