Edwin Arroyo News: Hitting eighth in MLB debut
Arroyo will start at second base and bat eighth in his major-league debut Monday against the Royals.
Arroyo was called up earlier Monday to take the roster spot of the injured Elly De La Cruz (hamstring). It will be Matt McLain sliding over to shortstop Monday to cover for Cruz, while Arroyo will settle in at McLain's old second-base spot. Arroyo earned a promotion after hitting .323/.383/.562 with 11 home runs and nine stolen bases for Louisville.
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