Edwin Diaz Injury: Diagnosed with neck inflammation

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Tuesday that Diaz's placement on the 15-day injured list is due to neck inflammation, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Diaz will head back to Los Angeles to undergo further tests for his neck issue Wednesday, and the initial expectation is that the right-hander will return this season, per Jack Harris of the California Post. Diaz saw his fastball velocity bottom out at 93 mph during Monday's outing against the Rockies, when he allowed three runs on four hits in one inning. Tanner Scott figures to serve as the Dodgers' preferred closer for as long as Diaz is sidelined.