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Edwin Diaz Injury: Heading back to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 2:41pm

The Dodgers are placing Diaz on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with an apparent upper-body injury, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was activated from the injured list in late July after missing more than three months following surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow, and he's now headed back to the shelf after surrendering 11 runs and blowing three of six save chances in nine appearances since returning. According to Jack Harris of the California Post, Diaz's fastball bottomed out at 93 mph in a low-leverage appearance Monday, when he gave up three runs on four hits in one frame. It's encouraging Diaz isn't believed to be dealing with an arm issue, but his return timeline will remain up in the air until more information is available on the injury.

Edwin Diaz
Los Angeles Dodgers
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