Edwin Diaz Injury: Injury classified as cramp

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said after Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Phillies that Diaz left the game with a left hip cramp, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. "We'll see what we got," Mendoza said, in reference to Diaz's injury.

After retiring the side in the top of the ninth inning to preserve a 2-2 tie, Diaz came back out for the top of the 10th. He struck out Kyle Schwarber and then surrendered an RBI single to Nick Castellanos before summoning trainers to the mound. The Mets quickly removed Diaz from the contest, but Mendoza seemed to downplay the injury when speaking to the media shortly after the game concluded. That said, Diaz could be sent in for precautionary tests to determine if he's dealing with anything more serious than cramping, so fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his status heading into the Mets' four-game series in Washington that begins Friday.