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Edwin Diaz Injury: Lands on IL, out 2-to-3 months

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 3:23pm

The Dodgers placed Diaz on the 15-day injured list Monday due to loose bodies in his right elbow.

Diaz had been shut down for over a week due to concerns around the noticeable dip in his fastball velocity. Sunday's outing against the Rockies was his first since April 10, but he failed to record an out while allowing three runs on three hits and a walk, with his fastball averaging 95.4 mph compared to the 97.3 mph during the 2025 regular season. Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Diaz will undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove the loose bodies from his right elbow. It's a procedure that typically takes 2-to-3 months to recover from, so Diaz may not be ready to return until late June or early July at the earliest. Alex Vesia and Tanner Scott are the top candidates to take over closing duties for the Dodgers for as long as Diaz is sidelined.

Edwin Diaz
Los Angeles Dodgers
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