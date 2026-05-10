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Edwin Diaz Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

The Dodgers transferred Diaz (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

The transaction is merely a procedural move that clears a spot on the 40-man roster and won't have any bearing on Diaz's timeline to return to action. Diaz underwent surgery April 22 to remove loose bodies from his elbow and isn't expected to be available until after the All-Star break. Diaz is expected to start playing catch later this month once the stitches are removed from his elbow, but a more precise target date for his activation from the IL won't become clear until he's further along in the rehab process.

Edwin Diaz
Los Angeles Dodgers
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