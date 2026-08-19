Edwin Diaz Injury: MRI comes back clean
Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that MRI results on Diaz's neck revealed no additional damage, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.
Diaz landed on the injured list Tuesday due to neck inflammation, but Roberts said that the right-hander received a "best-case" prognosis during his visit with a doctor Wednesday. The Dodgers will keep him shut down from throwing for a few days before determining next steps, though he doesn't seem to be trending toward a lengthy IL stint.
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