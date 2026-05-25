Edwin Diaz Injury: Slated to start throwing

Diaz (elbow) is expected to start a throwing progression Tuesday or Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Diaz underwent surgery in late April to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. He's progressed enough in his recovery to start a throwing program, but the expectation is that he will be sidelined until after the All-Star break in mid-July. Diaz's exact activation date from the IL will be more clear as he continues to move through his rehab program.