Edwin Diaz headshot

Edwin Diaz Injury: Undergoes elbow surgery Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Diaz shared on his personal Instagram account Wednesday that he underwent surgery on his throwing elbow.

Diaz's surgery was a procedure to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. The star closer is projected to be sidelined through the All-Star break, at minimum. Tanner Scott, Alex Vesia and Blake Treinen are among the candidates to pick up save chances for Los Angeles for however long Diaz remains out of action.

Edwin Diaz
Los Angeles Dodgers
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