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Edwin Diaz News: Back to struggles Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 13, 2026 at 11:58pm

Diaz (2-2) allowed three runs on four hits and struck out two over two-thirds of an inning to take the loss and a blown save in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Brewers.

Diaz struggled and ultimately allowed two runs while on the mound. Alex Vesia was unable to get things under control, allowing one inherited runner to score, which saddled Diaz with the loss as well as a blown save. In August, Diaz has given up seven runs over 3.2 innings while blowing three of his four save chances. While he's still nominally in the closer role, fantasy managers don't have as much leeway as the Dodgers do to let him work through his issues. Diaz has an 11.57 ERA, 2.49 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB over 11.2 innings while converting just six of 10 save chances on the year.

Edwin Diaz
Los Angeles Dodgers
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