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Edwin Diaz News: Blows save, snags win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Diaz (1-0) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over one inning, earning the win after taking a blown save versus the Rangers on Friday.

Diaz was sloppy in the ninth despite throwing 19 of 23 pitches for strikes. He allowed a two-run home run to Evan Carter and an RBI single to Ezequiel Duran, which tied the game. Max Muncy was the hero for the Dodgers, walking it off with a solo shot to give Diaz the win despite his poor showing. Over six innings this season, Diaz has allowed four runs with a 10:4 K:BB, but he's also converted four of five save chances. As long as outings like this don't become the norm, his role as closer is safe.

Edwin Diaz
Los Angeles Dodgers
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