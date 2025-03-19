Fantasy Baseball
Edwin Diaz News: Bumpy spring so far

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Diaz has posted a 4:3 K:BB through 2.1 innings over three Grapefruit League innings this spring, allowing two runs on three hits.

While the small-sample ratios aren't pretty, the fact that four of Diaz's seven outs this spring have come via strikeout should be reassuring to potential fantasy investors. The veteran closer had an erratic 2024 as well -- his seven blown saves tied his career high -- but being one year further removed from the ACL surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2023 campaign should help him regain his elite form.

Edwin Diaz
New York Mets
