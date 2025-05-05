Edwin Diaz News: Clean inning for eighth save

Diaz struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Monday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

This was Diaz's first save since April 26 versus the Nationals. He battled a hip issue in that time, and his return to the mound Sunday versus the Cardinals saw him allow two hits and strike out one in a scoreless inning in a non-save situation. He should be good to resume closing duties, though after pitching consecutive days, he may not be available if a save situation arises Tuesday. Diaz has a 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB with eight saves over 14 innings this season.