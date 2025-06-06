Edwin Diaz News: Collects 14th save

Diaz earned the save against the Rockies on Friday, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

Diaz was brought in for the save opportunity after Francisco Lindor (toe) gave the Mets a two-run lead in the ninth. Diaz needed 13 pitches to get through the first two batters but just two to get Kyle Farmer to line out and secure the win. Diaz has converted 14 of 15 save opportunities this season and has a 2.39 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 40:11 K:BB across 26.1 innings.