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Edwin Diaz News: Converts first save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Diaz walked one and struck out two over a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Friday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Diaz was able to pitch around a one-out walk to Alek Thomas, who stole second but was stranded there. In the 2025 regular season, Diaz came up short of the 30-save mark for the second year in a row with the Mets, but his move to the Dodgers in the offseason gives him significant upside to get back to that threshold in 2026. While he is the clear closer to begin the year, any extended struggles by Diaz could see Alex Vesia or Tanner Scott work their way into the mix for ninth-inning work in what should be a deep bullpen for the two-time defending champions.

Edwin Diaz
Los Angeles Dodgers
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