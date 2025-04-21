Edwin Diaz News: Escapes with save

Diaz allowed a run on one hit in one inning during Monday's win over Philadelphia. He struck out two and earned a save.

While Diaz was only charged with one run, he served up a three-run blast to Bryson Stott after inheriting two runners from Max Kranick. It was the first home run allowed by Diaz since April 9 and snapped a three-inning scoreless streak. Despite his 5.59 ERA, he's converted each of his six save chances this season.