Edwin Diaz News: Fails to record out Sunday

Diaz entered in the eighth inning and allowed three runs on three hits and a walk without recording an out in Sunday's loss to the Rockies.

Diaz made his first appearance since April 10 with the Dodgers trailing in the eighth inning and failed to record an out as the Rockies extended their lead. The right-hander didn't allow hard contact, with no exit velocities above 88.0 mph, but his own velocity was down, as the 32-year-old's fastball averaged 95.4 mph Sunday after sitting at 97.3 mph last season. The loss in fastball velocity has been a prominent storyline in the first few weeks of the season, though there has been no indication of an injury. With a 10.50 ERA, 2.33 WHIP and four saves across six innings in 2026, Diaz's usage, velocity and effectiveness will be worth monitoring moving forward.