Edwin Diaz headshot

Edwin Diaz News: Fans two to collect save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Diaz earned the save after striking out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning to close out Saturday's 3-0 win over the Cardinals. He did not issue a walk.

Diaz needed 19 pitches (12 strikes) to get through the ninth inning, but he struck out the first two batters he faced before forcing a Yohel Pozo groundout to end the game. Diaz has converted on all five of his save opportunities this season and has struck out six batters without allowing a run over his last three innings of work.

