Edwin Diaz headshot

Edwin Diaz News: Grabs third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Diaz earned the save in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Nationals, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Diaz made quick work of the top of Washington's batting order as he improved to 3-for-3 in save chances to start the year. The right-hander has allowed one run on one hit and a pair of walks while striking out five through his first four innings this season.

Edwin Diaz
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edwin Diaz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edwin Diaz See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
7 days ago
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for Divisions, World Series
MLB
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for Divisions, World Series
Author Image
Erik Halterman
13 days ago
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
MLB
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
Rotowire Staff
13 days ago