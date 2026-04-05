Edwin Diaz News: Grabs third save
Diaz earned the save in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Nationals, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.
Diaz made quick work of the top of Washington's batting order as he improved to 3-for-3 in save chances to start the year. The right-hander has allowed one run on one hit and a pair of walks while striking out five through his first four innings this season.
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