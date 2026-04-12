Edwin Diaz headshot

Edwin Diaz News: Not hurt, but viewed as day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Manager Dave Roberts said that Diaz is being treated as "day-to-day" as the Dodgers look to determine why the reliever's velocity has been down to begin the season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Over his first six appearances of the season, Diaz is averaging 95.8 miles per hour with his four-seam fastball. While that's a notable decline from the 97.2 mph he averaged during 2025 with the Mets, Sonja Chen of MLB.com notes that Diaz's velocity in past years has typically been down in the spring before picking up as the season progresses. Diaz has more or less acknowledged as much, and he hasn't indicated to the Dodgers that he's been pitching through any sort of physical concern. That being said, Roberts told Chen that he plans to "tread lightly" with Diaz's usage in the short term, so the right-hander won't necessarily be called upon for every save situation that arises. Despite the drop in velocity, Diaz was able to convert his first four save chances of the season before getting touched up for three earned runs on four hits and one walk over an inning during his most recent appearance Friday against the Rangers.

Edwin Diaz
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edwin Diaz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edwin Diaz See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
MLB
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago