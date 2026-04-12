Edwin Diaz News: Not hurt, but viewed as day-to-day

Manager Dave Roberts said that Diaz is being treated as "day-to-day" as the Dodgers look to determine why the reliever's velocity has been down to begin the season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Over his first six appearances of the season, Diaz is averaging 95.8 miles per hour with his four-seam fastball. While that's a notable decline from the 97.2 mph he averaged during 2025 with the Mets, Sonja Chen of MLB.com notes that Diaz's velocity in past years has typically been down in the spring before picking up as the season progresses. Diaz has more or less acknowledged as much, and he hasn't indicated to the Dodgers that he's been pitching through any sort of physical concern. That being said, Roberts told Chen that he plans to "tread lightly" with Diaz's usage in the short term, so the right-hander won't necessarily be called upon for every save situation that arises. Despite the drop in velocity, Diaz was able to convert his first four save chances of the season before getting touched up for three earned runs on four hits and one walk over an inning during his most recent appearance Friday against the Rangers.